|
|
|
Joan Rowe
(née Toman)
Formerly of Seaton Close and Chapel Yard, Staithes, passed away peacefully at Kenilworth Care Home
on Wednesday 15 th April.
We are sorry you can't join us to share the service for Joan but, the funeral car will drive from the
seafront in Staithes, then via Seaton Crescent to Seaton Close on Thursday 30 th April at 1.20pm. Her
family would love it, if you would like to step outside your home and give her a wave.
She lived a life full of love. God bless from children Maureen, Alan, Brian; grandchildren Amy, Dan,
Sophie & Jessica. Other family members, friends and neighbours will very sadly miss you.
We hope you can join us for a celebration of Joan's life and loves later in the year.
Floral tributes, to Harry Thompson's, Loftus by (on) 29 th April or donations directly to Cancer Research,
Alzheimer's Society or a . Flowers will subsequently be taken to Hinderwell
Cemetery. Resting and enquires to Harry Thompson Funeral Service Tel: 01287 624774
Published in Whitby Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020