John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
John Easton

John Easton Notice
EASTON John Anthony
(Tony) Peacefully at home on 20th January, Tony, aged 69 years of Hawsker (formerly of Sleights).
Dearly loved Husband and best friend of Clare, much loved Dad of Paul, Michelle and Jonathan, a cherished Grandad and dear friend to many.
Service to be held at
Briggswath Methodist Church, Sleights, on Thursday 6th February at 12.00 noon, followed by
Private Interment.
Family flowers only, donations in memory for Whitby R.N.L.I. c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
