John Edwin PARKER Born and bred in Whitby
'and proud to be', very sadly passed away in Paris, December 30th.
He was a dearly loved
and treasured husband,
father, father-in-law, grand-father, brother and friend
and will be terribly missed.
A memorial ceremony will be held
at St Hilda's Catholic Church
(bottom of Brunswick Street)
MONDAY FEBRUARY 17th at 12:30.
John's ashes will rest next to his
beloved grand parents Edwin and Maggie Parker née Noble in Whitby Cemetery.
We will then gather at the Friendship Club (Church Street) for John's wake from 3.30pm.
John would have appreciated
donations to be made to RNLI.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
