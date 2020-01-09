|
|
|
Rudsdale John Marilyn, Sheila and family would like to thank all relatives and friends for the cards and kind words of condolence and generous donations received on their recent sad loss of their beloved dad John. Special thanks to Sleights and Brotton Doctors, James Cook Hospital, Town & Country Care and the White House Residential Home, Broughton for their care and support, The Reverend Alan Coates for his comforting service and to Vicky for the lovely refreshments and Dave Thompson of Robert Harrison & Sons
for his help and support.
Thank you to you all.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020