Tilleray John An ex Head Master of Eskdale School, Whitby.
On July 27, passed peacefully at
The Hall, Thornton-le-Dale,
aged 91 years. A beloved husband of the late Gwladys, loving and much loved dad of Sue, Karen and Andrew, he was a special grandpa to his 6 grandchildren and a treasured great grandpa.
Family funeral only. Donations in
his memory to Thornton-le-Dale Methodist Chapel.
Any enquiries to R H Barnes Funeral Directors, Pickering.
Tel: 01751 477877.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020
