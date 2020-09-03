Home

(Joe) Peacefully in hospital on
August 29th, Joe, aged 92 years of Commondale Village.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Mary,
much loved dad of Trevor and Paul
and a dear father-in-law, grandad,
great grandad and brother.
Private funeral at
Kirkleatham and Westerdale.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Christ Church, Westerdale.
For when the one great scorer
comes to write against your name,
he writes not that you lost or won
but how you played the game.
All enquiries to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020
