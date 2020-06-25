Home

MOORHEAD Joy Formerly from Lythe,
died peacefully after a short illness on Friday 12th June 2020 at Wolfeton Manor Care Home, Dorset.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends
A private funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Charminster, Dorset
on Monday 29th June.
Donations in memory of Joy for Guide Dogs may be made
online by visiting
www.grassby-funeral.co.uk
or c/o Grassby Funeral Service,
8 Princes Street, Dorchester.
DT1 1TW. Tel: 01305 262338
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 25, 2020
