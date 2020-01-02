|
|
|
CUFFLIN Joyce Peacefully in Hospital on
27th December, aged 92 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Bill,
much loved Mum to Karen,
dear Mother in Law to Rod, Grandma to Simon and Donna, Great Grandma to Jack, Ryan,
Sarah and Owen.
Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Monday 13th January at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020