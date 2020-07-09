|
|
|
Stevenson Joyce 9.6.1926 -3.7.2020
It is with great sadness that
Hilary, Nicola, David and Nathan announce the peaceful
passing of a much loved and
loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Joyce.
Beloved wife of the late
Capt. David Stevenson.
Family funeral at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Monday 13th July at 2.15pm.
Donations if so desired for
Kidney Research UK and
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors,
Whitby 01947 878536.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 9, 2020