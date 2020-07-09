Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Stevenson

Notice Condolences

Joyce Stevenson Notice
Stevenson Joyce 9.6.1926 -3.7.2020
It is with great sadness that
Hilary, Nicola, David and Nathan announce the peaceful
passing of a much loved and
loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Joyce.
Beloved wife of the late
Capt. David Stevenson.
Family funeral at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Monday 13th July at 2.15pm.
Donations if so desired for
Kidney Research UK and
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors,
Whitby 01947 878536.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -