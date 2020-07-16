Home

John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Chilton June Peacefully at Home on Saturday
11th July, June, aged 85 years.
Much loved wife of Thomas, Mum
of Kevin, Derek, Lynn and Kim and also Nanna to her 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
A private service will take place.
Donations in her memory for
St Catherine's Hospice
via a go fund page
(June Chilton Funeral Donations).
All enquiries to John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 16, 2020
