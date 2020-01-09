Home

Halley Ken Peacefully at home on
27th December 2019.
Beloved Husband of June,
much loved and respected
Father and Father-in-Law to
Ian, Neil, Odeyne and Jayne.
Proud Grandad to Matthew,
Danielle, Jack and Luke.
Funeral service to be held at
St John's Church, Sleights on
Saturday 11th January 2020
at 12 noon, prior to
a private cremation later.
Donations, if desired, to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Sleights Sports Field in Ken's memory.
Resting at Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors, Whitby, YO22 4JG.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
