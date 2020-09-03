|
Elliott Lenora Peacefully on
31st August 2020 at Whitby Community Hospital, Lenora aged 83 years
of age. Loving wife of the late John, much loved aunt to Sarah and Richard, their spouses Francis
and Suzanne and great-aunt to Josephine, Genevieve, William, Ezra, James and Zia.
Dear friend and neighbour
to Robert, Christopher and Andrew and great friend to many.
Private graveside service
in Egton Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to PDSA and all enquiries to Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020