HEADLAM Leonard (Len) Peacefully in Whitby Hospital
on 3rd April, Len, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Maureen, loving Dad of Linda,
David and the late Colin, dear
Father in Law of Kanjana, Roz and the late David, and an adored Grandad and Great Grandad.
Also a dear friend to many.
There will be a private Graveside service at Whitby Cemetery,
with an opportunity to celebrate
his life at a later date with all his wider family and friends.
Donations in memory of Len are to be sent to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020