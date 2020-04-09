Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Headlam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Headlam

Notice Condolences

Leonard Headlam Notice
HEADLAM Leonard (Len) Peacefully in Whitby Hospital
on 3rd April, Len, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Maureen, loving Dad of Linda,
David and the late Colin, dear
Father in Law of Kanjana, Roz and the late David, and an adored Grandad and Great Grandad.
Also a dear friend to many.
There will be a private Graveside service at Whitby Cemetery,
with an opportunity to celebrate
his life at a later date with all his wider family and friends.
Donations in memory of Len are to be sent to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -