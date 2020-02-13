|
Scarth Leonard Peacefully at home on
3rd February with his family by his side.
Len, aged 97 years,
former landlord of the
Plough Inn, Sleights.
Beloved husband of the late Winnie, much loved Dad of
Janet, Pam and Jo.
Loving Grandad of Christine, Jackie, Barry, Karen, Christopher,
Peter and the late Richard and
also a dear Great-Grandad,
Brother and Uncle.
Funeral to be held on Monday
17th February in St John's Church,
Sleights at 12:00 noon, Prior to interment in the Church yard.
Family flowers only please. Donations to the church fund or
Saint Catherine's Hospice.
Care of Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020