Tinker Louis James
Dipl Arch (Leeds) ARIBA In hospital on February 27th, aged 90 years, Louis of Hinderwell formerly Leeds, a dearly loved husband of Elizabeth and a loving father of David and Louise.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday March 10th in
St Hilda's Church, Hinderwell at 10.45am, prior to cremation at Kirkleatham Memorial Park.
Would friends please meet at church. Resting at and enquiries to Harry Thompson Funeral Service tel: 01287 643375
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020