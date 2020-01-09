|
|
|
Gallon Luke The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences on their recent sad loss of Luke, Harrison's Funeral Services, in particular David Thompson, Rev, Alan Coates for his fitting tribute, Audrey Foster for the beautiful flowers, Vicky Parker for the catering and the ladies who helped at the village hall. We would also like to thank
Dr Van Dam and staff at Danby Surgery, Esk Moor Carers,
hospital staff, especially staff at
Brotton Hospital for the care
and support given.
Thank you for your donations
to The Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020