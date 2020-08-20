|
|
|
HALL nee James
Mabel Florence
(Always known as Bobbie) Passed away peacefully in Esk Hall Care Home on Tuesday 11th August, aged 97 years, with her family by
her side. A beloved Wife of the late Herbert (Bert) and much loved Mother of John, Janis, Barbara and Diane, Mother in Law to Sheila, Adrian and the late Donald.
Devoted Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and
Great Great Grandmother.
Bobbie was much loved and will be sadly missed by her family
and many friends.
A private Cremation Service will take place, donations in memory
for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
All enquiries to
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020