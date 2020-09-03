|
CORNFORTH Margaret
(Maggie) Passed away peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice
with family around her
on 26th August.
Loving wife to Michael,
Mum to Mark, Marion and Martin.
A fondly remembered
Grandma & Great Grandma.
"Sit with me so I will not feel alone.
Hold my hand so
I will not feel scared.
Cry with me so I will no longer
suffer all by myself".
Cremation to be held on
Monday 7th September at
Woodlands Crematorium,
Scarborough.
The family would like to thank all the staff at St Catherine's Hospice for their amazing care and kindness shown to our mum during her illness.
Donations to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020