Walker Margaret Susan Peacefully in
St Bernadette's Nursing Home, Scarborough on November 2nd, Margaret aged 84 years. Special friend of Malcolm, a dear daughter of the late John and Alice, a loving sister to Kath, Dot, Billy, Stan, Barbara and the late Winnie, John and Marjorie, loved sister in-law and auntie and a good friend to Colin, Tanya and Neil. Private funeral and cremation at Kirkleatham Crematorium, Redcar.
All enquiries to Robert Harrison & Sons Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020