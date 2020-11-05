Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Harrison & Sons Ltd
Carr End, Glaisdale
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 2QH
01947 897249
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Walker

Notice Condolences

Margaret Walker Notice
Walker Margaret Susan Peacefully in
St Bernadette's Nursing Home, Scarborough on November 2nd, Margaret aged 84 years. Special friend of Malcolm, a dear daughter of the late John and Alice, a loving sister to Kath, Dot, Billy, Stan, Barbara and the late Winnie, John and Marjorie, loved sister in-law and auntie and a good friend to Colin, Tanya and Neil. Private funeral and cremation at Kirkleatham Crematorium, Redcar.
All enquiries to Robert Harrison & Sons Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -