Notice Condolences

Marjorie Jackson Notice
Jackson Marjorie Peacefully in Hospital on 23rd December,
aged 86 years,
formerly of Lythe.
Loving Wife of the late Lennard, dearest Mother of Linda,
Mother in law to Colin, loving Grandma to Gemma & Dan and Dawn & Dan, dearest Great Grandma Marg to Charlie, Alfie, Harry and Phoebe.
Celebration of life to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough at 11.15am on Tuesday 7th January.
Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Church Field Surgery, Sleights. All enquiries to
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
