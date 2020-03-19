Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graeme Buckle Funeral Services
19 Helredale Road
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4JG
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gullon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gullon

Notice Condolences

Mary Gullon Notice
Gullon Mary Elizabeth Peacefully in hospital
on 11th March, Mary,
aged 94 years of Sleights.
Beloved wife of the late Jim.
Dear mother of Colin and Marion
and also a loving and much loved
granny and great gran and a
dear sister to Lucy.
Cremation to be held at
Woodlands Scarborough on
Monday 23rd March at 12:00pm,
prior to a service of thanksgiving
in Briggswath Methodist Church
at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to be divided
between Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and Church Funds.
All enquiries to
Graeme Buckle Funeral Services,
19 Helredale Road, Whitby,
YO22 4JG.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -