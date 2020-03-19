|
|
|
Gullon Mary Elizabeth Peacefully in hospital
on 11th March, Mary,
aged 94 years of Sleights.
Beloved wife of the late Jim.
Dear mother of Colin and Marion
and also a loving and much loved
granny and great gran and a
dear sister to Lucy.
Cremation to be held at
Woodlands Scarborough on
Monday 23rd March at 12:00pm,
prior to a service of thanksgiving
in Briggswath Methodist Church
at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to be divided
between Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and Church Funds.
All enquiries to
Graeme Buckle Funeral Services,
19 Helredale Road, Whitby,
YO22 4JG.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020