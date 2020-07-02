|
Ellis Maureen
(née Hopson)
(Formerly Alderson) Sadly on the 19th June, Maureen, aged 67 of Cowbar Cottages, Staithes passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in the loving arms of her husband Roy. Much loved wife to Roy, precious mum to Emma, adored grandma to Harry and dear mother-in-law to Mark.
Reunited with her mam and dad
and in our thoughts everyday
until we meet again.
Funeral service will be held at Kirkleatham Crematorium with close family in attendance only. No flowers at the request of the family.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 2, 2020