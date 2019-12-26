Home

John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Maureen Gross

Maureen Gross Notice
GROSS Maureen Peacefully at home on
10th December, Maureen,
aged 80 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Albert, dear Mother of Paul and Marc,
Grandma of Violet, Sammy, Nathanael and Moses.
Service to be held at
St.Hilda's Church, West Cliff,
on Friday 3rd January at 9.30 am, followed by interment
at the Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory for the
British Heart Foundation, c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
