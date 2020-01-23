Home

JACKSON Maurice
Late of St Hilda's Place, Loftus Passed away peacefully on
14th January, aged 87 years.
Loving husband of the late Margaret and dear father of the late Ian. Reunited with his loved ones. Service to take place at 11am on Tuesday 4th February at Kirkleatham Memorial Park, Redcar. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Kenilworth Car Home Residents Fund.
All enquiries to Harry Thompson Funeral Service, Loftus
Tel 01287 643375
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
