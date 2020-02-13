|
|
|
Wright Maurice Peacefully in hospital on 6th February, Maurice aged 83 years of Sleights. Beloved husband of the late Bessie. Dear Dad of Bash, Phil and Darrin, father in law to Sue and Yvonne. Much loved Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Funeral service to be held
on Friday 21st February in
Briggswath Methodist Church at 12 noon prior to private cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to church funds. All enquiries to
Graeme Buckle Funeral Services.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020