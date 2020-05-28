Home

Laity Michael David Passed away on
17th May, aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Jean and much
loved dad of the late Neil.
Greatly loved Grandad of
Michael and Tom and and a
loving and proud Great Grandad
of Arlo and Bodhi.
Will be sadly missed.
A private Cremation Service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough, followed by a memorial service at a later
date for further family and friends. Donations, if desired, in Michael's Memory to Whitby Lifeboat c/o Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors.
Published in Whitby Gazette on May 28, 2020
