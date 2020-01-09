|
|
|
GROVE Mollie Peacefully in Whitby Hospital on 30th December, Mollie, aged 91 years. Much loved Wife of the late John Oliver (Jack), dearly loved Mum of Barbara, Tim and Penny, and a dear Granny and Great Granny.
A Celebration of her life will take place at the White House Hotel, Upgang Lane, Whitby, on Saturday 11th January at 12.30 pm,
followed by a private Cremation.
Family flowers only, donations in memory for the Whitby R.N.L.I. c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd, Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020