Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie Grove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie Grove

Notice Condolences

Mollie Grove Notice
GROVE Mollie Peacefully in Whitby Hospital on 30th December, Mollie, aged 91 years. Much loved Wife of the late John Oliver (Jack), dearly loved Mum of Barbara, Tim and Penny, and a dear Granny and Great Granny.
A Celebration of her life will take place at the White House Hotel, Upgang Lane, Whitby, on Saturday 11th January at 12.30 pm,
followed by a private Cremation.
Family flowers only, donations in memory for the Whitby R.N.L.I. c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd, Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -