Hardy Nellie Peacefully on 9th January.
Nellie, aged 90 years,
of Whitby.
Beloved Wife of the late Jack, wonderful Mother of Margaret and John, Mother-in-Law of
Robin and Natasha.
Much loved Nanna to Suzanne and Grant, David and Laura and Vicki and also Great Nanna to Max,
Holly, Oliver and Oscar.
A celebration of her life will be
held on Thursday 23rd January
in Kirkleatham Crematorium
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Whitby DAG.
Care of Graeme Buckle
Funeral Service, 19 Helredale Road, Whitby, YO22 4JG.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020