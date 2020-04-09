|
WRIGHT Norman Gainsford
(Retired Chartered Accountant) Peacefully in Hospital on 3rd April, Norman, aged 92 years.
Dearly loved Brother of
Rosemary and William (Kim).
There will be a small private service held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough, with an opportunity to celebrate his life at a later date
for wider family and friends.
Donations in memory of
Norman are to be sent to
St. Catherine's Hospice. All enquiries to John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424
Published in Whitby Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020