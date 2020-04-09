Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Wright

Notice Condolences

Norman Wright Notice
WRIGHT Norman Gainsford
(Retired Chartered Accountant) Peacefully in Hospital on 3rd April, Norman, aged 92 years.
Dearly loved Brother of
Rosemary and William (Kim).
There will be a small private service held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough, with an opportunity to celebrate his life at a later date
for wider family and friends.
Donations in memory of
Norman are to be sent to
St. Catherine's Hospice. All enquiries to John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424
Published in Whitby Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -