|
|
|
DUDDRIDGE PATRICK MICHAEL (MICK) Peacefully at home
on 5th May, Patrick (Mick),
aged 98 years of Aislaby.
Dearly loved Husband of the
late Kate Margaret (Kitty),
dear Father of Michaelette,
much love Father in Law of Chris
- he was the finest most
thoughtful Father in Law
that any man could wish for.
God bless you Mick.
Cherished Grandfather (Pop) of
Tina and Robin, Louise and Kalmos, and much loved Great Grandfather of Olivia, David, William and Isabelle.
A private Cremation will be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough, followed by a memorial service at a later date for all his wider family and friends.
There will be a live webcast link for the Crematorium service,
please contact John Corner
Funeral Service Ltd for details.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on May 14, 2020