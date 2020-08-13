Home

John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Penelope Green Notice
GREEN née JOHNSON
PENELOPE ANNE Peacefully in
Peregrine House Residential Home,
on 3rd August, Anne, aged 86 years,
(formerly of Sneaton).
Dearly loved Wife of the late
Eric and the late John,
much loved Mum of Sarah,
Andrew and Simon,
Step Mum of Jane and Liz,
adored Granny and
Great Granny Annie.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A private cremation service
will take place, all enquiries to
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020
