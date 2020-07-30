Home

Birch Peter Peacefully at home on 22nd July with his family
at his side.
Peter, aged 75 years, of Whitby.
Much loved husband of Hilary, devoted Dad to Jade and Amber.
Son-in-law to Shirley and the
late Harold. Dear brother to Audrey and Brother-in-law
to Bridget, Brent and Ian.
Graveside service to be
held on Monday 3rd July
at Larpool Cemetery at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations to Whitby RNLI .
The family wish to express sincere thanks to Exclusive Therapies whose care has been amazing.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 30, 2020
