Peter Lawson Notice
LAWSON Peter Peacefully in Hospital on
17th April, Peter, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Beryl, loving Dad of Stewart and Jennifer, Grandad of Melanie, Karl, Nathalie and Kirsten and Great Grandad of Ethan, Oscar, Jessica, Aidan, Layla-Mae and Joshua.
A private cremation will be held
at Woodlands Crematorium,
Scarborough, followed by a
memorial service at a later date
for all his wider family and friends.
All enquiries to John Corner Funeral
Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424
Published in Whitby Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020
