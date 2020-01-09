Home

John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Philippa Campbell

Philippa Campbell Notice
CAMPBELL Philippa Mary Peacefully at home on
31st December, with her family by her side, Philippa, aged 64 years.
Dearly loved Wife of George and
Mum of Ian, Gayle and Sian.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at St. Hilda's Church, West Cliff, on Wednesday 15th January at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory for
The Brain Tumour Charity, c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
At Philippa's request can everyone please wear bright clothing.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
