|
|
|
SCRUTON Rhoda Peacefully in Whitby Court
Care Home on 21st January,
surrounded by her family, Rhoda,
aged 92 years of Robin Hood's Bay.
Dearly loved Wife of the late
William (Bill), beloved Mum to Keith,
treasured Mother in Law to Paula,
much loved Grandma to Ellie, and
a special Great Grandma to Thea.
Deeply missed by all her family.
Finally at peace.
Service and Interment to be held at
St. Stephen's Church, Robin Hood's
Bay, on Monday 3rd February
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory for the
Children's Heart Surgery Fund, c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020