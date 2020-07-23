Home

John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00
St. Margaret's Church
Aislaby
View Map
Robert Marshall Notice
Marshall Robert Ernest Died peacefully on
17th July in hospital, (formerly
of Rockhead, Dunsley).
Husband of the late Joan,
loved Dad of Stephen and
Father in Law of Joanne.
A private family service will be held at St. Margaret's Church, Aislaby,
on Friday 31st July at 11.00 am, followed by Interment in the Churchyard, a speaker system
will be in place for friends outside (social distancing guidelines must
be observed at all times).
All enquiries to John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 23, 2020
