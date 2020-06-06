|
MULLEN Roger Robert
(Saltburn) Formerly of Newcastle, Kent, Tynemouth and Whitby.
Peacefully at Four Seasons Care Centre in Saltburn
on 18th May 2020, aged 80. Thanks for the care and attention.
Former teacher at Whitby Grammar School and
St Hilda's (PT) in the 60's.
Dearly loved brother of Peter and Doug, brother-in-law of Carol
and Marion and uncle.
Much respected in
North East jazz circles.
Family service at Whitley Bay Crematorium on 3 June.
Donations if desired,
to Parkinson's UK.
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 6, 2020