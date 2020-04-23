|
|
|
DUCK Rosemary
(Rose) Peacefully at Home on
11th April, Rose, aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Ray, dear
Mam of Susan, much loved Gran
of Darren & Aimee, Paul & Gemma
and GG of Mylo, Harlow and Ryleigh.
There will be a private Graveside
Service at St. Stephen's Churchyard,
Robin Hood's Bay followed
by a Memorial service at
a later date for all her wider
family and friends.
Donations in memory
of Rose are to be sent to
the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020