Ruth Stubbs

Ruth Stubbs Notice
Stubbs Ruth
(formerly Holyfield)
'Queen of Quizzes' Much loved Mum to Eleanor,
Delia and Emily. Nanna to Sam,
Ollie and Tilly, Eva and Giorgio
and Great Nan to baby Riley.
Ruth died peacefully on the
10th of September following
a year of ill health. Many thanks
to the wonderful staff at
Whitby Court Care Home.
Crematorium Service on
the 3rd of October. For details
of the funeral please contact [email protected] or Emily Holyfield on 07989949305
Due to COVID rules we are limited by numbers. Attendance at the funeral will be by invite or web link.
There will be an opportunity for friends to see the flowers and pay their respects outside her home between 2:30pm - 4:00pm
social distancing.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to: Dignity in Dying: [email protected] 02074797730 quoting Ruth Stubbs.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020
