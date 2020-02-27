|
BARNARD SHAUN MICHAEL Peacefully in York Hospital
on 20th February, Shaun,
aged 56 years of Scalby
(Formerly of Fylingthorpe).
Dearly loved Son of the late Margaret and Mike, much loved Brother of Janet, Brother in Law
of George, Uncle of Jenny and Georgina and Nephew
to Melvyn and Carole.
He will be greatly missed.
Service to be held
at St. Laurence's Church,
Scalby, on Friday 6th March
at 11.45am, followed by Cremation. Family flowers only, donations
in memory for the Myotonic Dystrophy Support Group, c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020