HAMER Sonja Sue and Anna would like to thank the district nurses and specialist nurse for their support in helping us care for Mum at home.
We would also like to thank
Tim Mason of The Flower Pot
for the beautiful flowers,
the Evangelical Church, friends
and neighbours for Mum's send off, and all those who sent
cards and messages.
We would also like to thank
Wendy and Kevin of John Corner Funeral Services whose care and support helped us so much.
