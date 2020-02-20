Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stan Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stan Hall

Notice Condolences

Stan Hall Notice
HALL Stan Peacefully on February 10th of Sandsend
(late of Ormesby),
Stan aged 83 years,
beloved husband of Ann,
dearly loved dad of Malcolm
and a much loved grandad
of Nell and Jojo.
Funeral service at Kirkleatham
Crematorium on Monday
February 24th at 11.00am
prior to cremation.
Will relatives and friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
there will be a collection box
available for donations in lieu
of flowers, if so desired,
for Dementia UK
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -