|
|
|
HALL Stan Peacefully on February 10th of Sandsend
(late of Ormesby),
Stan aged 83 years,
beloved husband of Ann,
dearly loved dad of Malcolm
and a much loved grandad
of Nell and Jojo.
Funeral service at Kirkleatham
Crematorium on Monday
February 24th at 11.00am
prior to cremation.
Will relatives and friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
there will be a collection box
available for donations in lieu
of flowers, if so desired,
for Dementia UK
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020