Stella Matthews

Stella Matthews Notice
Matthews Stella Mary Formerly of Whitby and Heckmondwike,
passed away suddenly but peacefully in Cambridge on
7th February 2020 aged 92 years.
The funeral will take place on Monday 2nd March
at 12.30pm in the East Chapel at Cambridge Crematorium to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only but donations will be gratefully received for
'Make a Wish Foundation' and can
be sent c/o Cecil Newling Funeral Directors, Newling House, Market Hill, Royston SG8 6AL.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
