Harty Susan Mollie Peacefully in Whitby Hospital on 15th March following a short illness, with family members by her side. Susan, aged 80 years of Whitby, formerly of Huddersfield.
Beloved wife of the late Nik,
much loved Mother, Nana, Great Nana, Aunty, Sister, Sister-in-Law and Friend.
An amazing inspirational woman who touched and enhanced the lives of many.
She will be sorely missed.
Mass to be held on Tuesday 31st March in St Hilda's RC Church, Bagdale, Whitby at 13:15, prior to Cremation at
Kirkleatham Crematorium. Refreshments and reflections at 'The Lilacs' afterwards.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Whitby DAG. Care of Graeme Buckle Funeral Services.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
