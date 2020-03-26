Home

Susan Harty

Notice Condolences

Susan Harty Notice
Harty Susan Mollie
AMENDED FUNERAL DETAILS
Peacefully in Whitby Hospital on 15th March, following a short illness, with family members
by her side.
Susan, aged 80 years, of Whitby, formerly of Huddersfield.
Beloved Wife of the late Nik,
much loved Mother, Nana,
Great Nana, Aunty, Sister,
Sister-in-Law and Friend
An amazing inspirational woman who touched and enhanced
the lives of many.
She will be sorely missed.
Mass to be held on
Tuesday 31st March in Kirkleatham Crematorium at 1:00pm followed by celebration of life 4pm onwards at 'The Lilacs', Back St.Hilda's Terrace, Whitby YO21 3AE.
All welcome to either or both.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Whitby DAG c/o
Graeme Buckle Funeral Services.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020
