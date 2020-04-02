|
|
|
HODGSON Terence
'Terry The Hat' Died at peace on 20th March,
exactly where he wanted to be,
at home in Robin Hoods Bay,
with his two sons
Grant & Robin by his side.
A much loved Papa, father and brother he will be sadly missed.
Terry had a brilliant life and by
his own admission
"Every day is Christmas."
A private family cremation will take place where everyone stands
2 meters apart. Terry would have found this amusing.
All enquiries to John Corner
Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020