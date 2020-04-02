Home

John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Terence Hodgson Notice
HODGSON Terence
'Terry The Hat' Died at peace on 20th March,
exactly where he wanted to be,
at home in Robin Hoods Bay,
with his two sons
Grant & Robin by his side.
A much loved Papa, father and brother he will be sadly missed.
Terry had a brilliant life and by
his own admission
"Every day is Christmas."
A private family cremation will take place where everyone stands
2 meters apart. Terry would have found this amusing.
All enquiries to John Corner
Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020
