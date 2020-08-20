Home

John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Thomas Chilton Notice
CHILTON THOMAS Peacefully in Hospital on
Tuesday 11th August,
Thomas, aged 86 years.
Much loved Husband
of the late June,
Dad of Kevin, Derek, Lynn and Kim, also Grandad to his
ten Grandchildren and
ten Great Grandchildren.
Sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private service will take place, donations in memory to be shared between St.Catherine's Hospice and Whitby R. N. L. I..All enquiries to
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020
